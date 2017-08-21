Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
kuntywhenhungry
Member since 2018
🤯 awesome. been meaning to look up this profile for the last 20 min or so but got lost in my thoughts and for once they weren't anxious! they were Matthew McConaughey "alright alright alright" 🤙🤘✌ feeling very dreamy but also clear. g'dangsters, this just might be a new fave 🤪🥳❤
Legit close your eyes and there’s a movie playing from your creative and euphoric thoughts. You’ll laugh at the sh!t you’re thinking of. Great body buzz too, my body felt relaxed and sensitive. Great for sex! Good to wake and bake too. I think the description is perfect!
VERY TALKATIVE.....great strain...first time trying...energetic...and yes...this strain will make you talk...once a conversation starts....Im off like a racehorse....when Im done Im like...wow...how did we get on that subject lol.....highly recommend.
This is definitely a great day time strain that will charge you right up. This strain lets me be productive at work without a come down that leaves you lazy. I’m a huge fan of this sativa. Excellent for the morning to get you nice and motivated for another day.