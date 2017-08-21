ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for kuntywhenhungry
Member since 2018
🤯 awesome. been meaning to look up this profile for the last 20 min or so but got lost in my thoughts and for once they weren't anxious! they were Matthew McConaughey "alright alright alright" 🤙🤘✌ feeling very dreamy but also clear. g'dangsters, this just might be a new fave 🤪🥳❤
Avatar for hazegemini
Member since 2018
Legit close your eyes and there’s a movie playing from your creative and euphoric thoughts. You’ll laugh at the sh!t you’re thinking of. Great body buzz too, my body felt relaxed and sensitive. Great for sex! Good to wake and bake too. I think the description is perfect!
Avatar for BostonBoxer69
Member since 2019
VERY TALKATIVE.....great strain...first time trying...energetic...and yes...this strain will make you talk...once a conversation starts....Im off like a racehorse....when Im done Im like...wow...how did we get on that subject lol.....highly recommend.
EnergeticHappyTalkative
Avatar for JohnnyGreenMN
Member since 2019
This is an amazingly great strain, but Leafly you have it wrong, it's Oregon Diesel x Timewreck, not Trainwreck, Trainwreck is in it though just farther down the line, geez get it straight😵✌️💚✳️🌮🤔
Avatar for Erikaoest
Member since 2019
Very nice, smooth hitting, rolled a blunt and finished half. Very calming effect, the taste is mild so it’s not over powering. 9/10 would certainly get again.
CreativeHungryRelaxed
Avatar for OGLOCx3
Member since 2016
taste = 4.5 effect = 4.5 great strain for the price
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Kevsants87
Member since 2019
This is definitely a great day time strain that will charge you right up. This strain lets me be productive at work without a come down that leaves you lazy. I’m a huge fan of this sativa. Excellent for the morning to get you nice and motivated for another day.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for MDSPhantom
Member since 2019
This is some of the best quality weed that I have ever had the pleasure of smoking, picked up an eigth and was absolutely wrecked the whole time. Mind and body
