Sativa

Tardis, or “The Tardis,” is a sativa-dominant strain with far-out cerebral  effects. Appropriating the title of Dr. Who’s famous phone booth, Tardis is a cross of Oregon Diesel and Trainwreck. This heady pairing lands behind the eyes, saddling the mind with euphoria and introspective thoughts. These attributes make Tardis a strong mood enhancer, teasing at the consumer's imagination and creativity while helping abate stress. Respect this strain’s potency, as it has been reported to reach upwards of 26% THC.  

Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Pretty awesome little sativa. But with parents like train wreck & Oregon diesel (I think) it's no surprise this combo packs an energetic punch. Perfect for starting your day or for starting a project. I never have energy, my health isn't doing so well. Thank god for sativas. This strain helps big t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for JennDub85053
Member since 2017
"Time And Relative Dimentions In Space" is a perfect name for this. It's out of this world for social anxiety and shyness. I get very chatty with this strain. Love it, def worth a try.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticTalkative
Avatar for atlas2606
Member since 2017
My poor husband. I'm normally energetic, happy, and extremely talkative. This strand intensified this, and is just a feel good social bud. Doesn't help my pain, but sure helps my depression.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for happyjayx
Member since 2018
Wow, what an interesting strain. Rolled it up in joint form. It smelled very earthy, mild and you can smell that Diesel root stem pretty heavily. I did not find the smell too strong however. Taste was a bit earthy with a great sweet/nutty aftertaste. The aftertaste tasted a bit like sweet roasted...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for HigherthanCheshire
Member since 2017
This here is a fantastic sativa, my buds were black and beautifully diamond coated. The smell was good more of relaxed earthy smell to me but pungent and good clean smell. Able to function very well with this sativa, makes doing normal activity enjoyable and I have found myself to be a large talker ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Oregon Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Tardis

User uploaded image of TardisUser uploaded image of Tardis