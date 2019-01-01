ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Tarmonster is a resin-heavy flower created by Pat Pooler of Heroes of the Farm. This flower takes the productive genetics of GSC and mixes it against Guinness (Scooby Snacks x Mystery Machine). Tarmonster takes on a medium-dense bud structure with gentle purple hues throughout. These deep colors contrast nicely against this strain’s abundance of trichomes. Its effects begin with stilted euphoria that drops off into deep physical relaxation that can help assuage minor aches and pains.  

