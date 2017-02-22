ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Terminator OG
  4. Reviews

Terminator OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Terminator OG.

Reviews

13

Avatar for ethvn._.skat3s
Member since 2019
This is just fucking bomb
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for flowwwers
Member since 2018
I was given an eighth of this as a gift. I have not come across this strain at all since then. This was 2 years ago, and I remember it being the best flower I had ever smoked before trying distillate cartridges. Had me not being able to move out of my bed, and I slept well that week.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Keishap04
Member since 2017
Favorite so far. I was super productive with zero anxiety. Also allowed me to have singular thoughts instead being scattered. Love, love, love this one!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Irievibes420
Member since 2017
They don't call it Terminator for no reason! This strain is a VERY hard hitting powerful indica. I smoked it in a bong and immediately felt the effects upon exhaling this sweet sensi smoke. At first came feelings of happiness/content followed by a deep physical relaxation. This is a great strain to...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Terminator OGUser uploaded image of Terminator OG
Avatar for yawza
Member since 2017
I fuckin love this strain already, especially after a week and a half long tolerance break... I only took a few hits froma grav bong and felt the effects within 3 minutes...I felt that out of body sensation, and was super creative and happy 20 more minutes in. Then it slowly ends with a great couchl...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxed
Avatar for Derf420
Member since 2017
Wow it's what it says &amp; then some. My body's really really relaxed
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for 1stoner2
Member since 2017
Terminator is one of my favorites. This batch is a heavy hitter with a loud skunk OG smell and flavor...really good, after a few puffs had to put it down and I smoke daily.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for TheConeMaster
Member since 2016
Terminator is a very strong, pure indica. Rare on the street. High quality. Great night smoke. If you are not a heavy smoker you must respect this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy