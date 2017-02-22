Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I was given an eighth of this as a gift. I have not come across this strain at all since then. This was 2 years ago, and I remember it being the best flower I had ever smoked before trying distillate cartridges. Had me not being able to move out of my bed, and I slept well that week.
They don't call it Terminator for no reason! This strain is a VERY hard hitting powerful indica. I smoked it in a bong and immediately felt the effects upon exhaling this sweet sensi smoke. At first came feelings of happiness/content followed by a deep physical relaxation. This is a great strain to...
I fuckin love this strain already, especially after a week and a half long tolerance break... I only took a few hits froma grav bong and felt the effects within 3 minutes...I felt that out of body sensation, and was super creative and happy 20 more minutes in. Then it slowly ends with a great couchl...