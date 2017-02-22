Terminator Kush (also known as Terminator OG) is a heavy indica-dominant strain with effects similar to that of Death Star and Brutus. This strain offers medium to heavy physical effects that creep onto the body while simultaneously wrapping the consumer’s mind in heady energy. While this mental stimulation initially holds Terminator Kush upright, the cerebral buzz is second to the physical relaxation that sets in over time.
