Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Bred by Aficionado Seeds, Testarossa crosses Zkittlez and Magnum Opus. Magnum Opus brings an increase in resin production and a resistance to powdery mildew to the award-winning Zkittlez. This strain reeks of gasoline, but also includes fruity notes of lavender, orange, and grapes. This is a heavy strain, so expect to get comfortable right where you are once you exhale.