ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Testarossa
  • Leafly flower of Testarossa

Hybrid

Testarossa

Testarossa

Bred by Aficionado Seeds, Testarossa crosses Zkittlez and Magnum Opus. Magnum Opus brings an increase in resin production and a resistance to powdery mildew to the award-winning Zkittlez. This strain reeks of gasoline, but also includes fruity notes of lavender, orange, and grapes. This is a heavy strain, so expect to get comfortable right where you are once you exhale.

Reviews

2

Avatar for Sleeves28x
Member since 2017
One of my Favorites and I Have It !
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Christampee
Member since 2018
Great indica. Great relaxer.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Magnum Opus
parent
Second strain parent
Zkittlez
parent
Strain
Testarossa