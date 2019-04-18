ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Magnum Opus
  • Leafly flower of Magnum Opus

Hybrid

Magnum Opus

Magnum Opus

Bred by Mandelbrot, Magnum Opus is a cross of Sour Diesel, Garberville Purple Kush, and Highland Afghani. Crushed grape, lavender, and an all-around diesel funk come with this high-potency strain that grows wonderfully in outdoor climates.

 

 

Reviews

5

Avatar for Slickboyace
Member since 2019
Straight Gas !!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for GodReef
Member since 2019
Fire. Im smoking the concentrate and youll be high all day. Some heavy stuff.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Queeenofkush
Member since 2019
This strain is very good, smells amazing buds are fire! I dont like the after taste myself but my hubby does... over all great strain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Kush
parent
Strain
Magnum Opus
Strain child
Testarossa
child