Bred by Mandelbrot, Magnum Opus is a cross of Sour Diesel, Garberville Purple Kush, and Highland Afghani. Crushed grape, lavender, and an all-around diesel funk come with this high-potency strain that grows wonderfully in outdoor climates.
