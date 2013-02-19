Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Thai-Tanic is a very compact sativa variety with that classic chocolate Thai smell and taste. The Skunk father dominates only in fast maturation, high yields, and general vigor. This strain from Dutch seed bank Flying Dutchmen is a heavy resin producer with an extremely potent and trippy cerebral high.