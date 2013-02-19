ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Thai-Tanic
  • Leafly flower of Thai-Tanic

Sativa

Thai-Tanic

Thai-Tanic

Thai-Tanic is a very compact sativa variety with that classic chocolate Thai smell and taste. The Skunk father dominates only in fast maturation, high yields, and general vigor. This strain from Dutch seed bank Flying Dutchmen is a heavy resin producer with an extremely potent and trippy cerebral high.

Reviews

15

Show all

Avatar for parismichael
Member since 2010
Chocolaty taste & smell, dark in color. Super head high. Great for not doing much.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for mook5dabolina
Member since 2014
made bho out of this trippy man trippy!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for butteredbiscuit
Member since 2012
Really nice mellow high. Kill.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Fucking awesome. Casual.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyUplifted
Avatar for saran42yu
Member since 2014
strong head high cerebral and good for music
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Creative
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Thai-Tanic

Photos

User uploaded image of Thai-TanicUser uploaded image of Thai-TanicUser uploaded image of Thai-TanicUser uploaded image of Thai-Tanic
more
photos