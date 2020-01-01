Thank You Jerry is an uplifting strain with a lot of Chemdog in its family tree. It's a cross between Snow Dog and Gorilla Dawg. You will get a lot of lemon and pine when you smell this beautiful flower, two scents indicative of strains that will keep you functional. However, it also has a little spice—from the terpene, caryophyllene—at the end that will get your body buzzing, and melt away stress and aches. Oh, and the Original Glue in the genetics does a great job of bumping up the THC percentage, so it’s on the potent side. Chemdog strains have a reputation for being great with visuals, so whether you’re watching a great film or playing video games with friends, Thank You Jerry will help you stay focused as well as enhance the cinematic treats. Enjoy the show!