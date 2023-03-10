This strain was perfect for me. I took a 10mg Edible of That Badu. It slowly traveled from my head to the rest of my body. A very relaxing and mood enhancing high. I felt giggly and any pain I was feeling subsided. I did have very strong food cravings, but nothing a bag of chips and an Arizona Ice Tea couldn’t fix. I was able to relax and enjoy some music, it made me feel comfy and sleepy, but not in an overwhelming way. I tend to be very sensitive to Sativa and Sativa dominant strains, but this strain didn’t give me any paranoia or negative feelings at all. The high lasted around 3 hours for me. Overall, 10-10 for me.