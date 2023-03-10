That Badu reviews
That Badu strain effects
Reported by 27 real people like you
That Badu strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Depression
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
7........t
March 10, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Happy
Very relaxing. I never write reviews of strains; however, this is an exception. The "Badu" strain is flavorful, potent, and relaxing. I smoked this strand after work, and I was exhausted. Once the high kicked in, I was relaxed, creative, and euphoric. I recommended it to my wife, and she agreed, which led me to write this review. If you need to try something new, I highly recommend this strand.
a........h
May 20, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Tingly
Euphoria doesn’t even begin to explain the feel from this strain. Full body tingles, lights and sounds are trippy . Exactly what I would imagine Erykah Badu’s vibes to be. Amazing hybrid blend to be creative or just chill. I finally found my favorite flower. 😍
N........0
February 15, 2024
Creative
Happy
Sleepy
A heavy hitter, leaned more like an indica. Didn’t take much for me to feel it. I wanted to settle into relaxing movement, like folding clothes. Then I wanted to crawl into bed and listen to music. I ended up having a burst of creativity and wrote an outline for a script. No particularly “arousing” feelings because I felt too sleepy. Went to bed feeling perfectly content and cozy.
j........1
June 6, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
The first thing out of my mouth after the initial exhale was “it tastes pretty, like a pretty fruity flower”. This strain is fluid and euphoric. It has a pretty pungent smell. I smoked it while listening to the Queen Mother herself. It was almost like smoking while riding on a unicorn if that makes sense. Mellowed me out for the night. Highly recommend.
b........e
March 27, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Every since this strain dropped I wanted to try it just on the basis I knew Erykah Badu wasn't gonna half ass her brand. I knew it had to be good. So I caught some on sale and I was not disappointed. Happy, giggly, anxiety relief, aroused, euphoric. Congratulations Ms. Badu💯. It's a new favorite for me. A good everyday, anytime, any occasion strain. Will definitely be getting it again. Good for depression anxiety, stress, and libido. Maybe a little more expensive than the rest but it's worth it in my opinion.
e........n
May 21, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Sleepy
Great strain and collab by Cookies and Lemonade. My fav by cookies ever. Hard to describe. Really tasty and fruity.
c........9
June 7, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
This strain was perfect for me. I took a 10mg Edible of That Badu. It slowly traveled from my head to the rest of my body. A very relaxing and mood enhancing high. I felt giggly and any pain I was feeling subsided. I did have very strong food cravings, but nothing a bag of chips and an Arizona Ice Tea couldn’t fix. I was able to relax and enjoy some music, it made me feel comfy and sleepy, but not in an overwhelming way. I tend to be very sensitive to Sativa and Sativa dominant strains, but this strain didn’t give me any paranoia or negative feelings at all. The high lasted around 3 hours for me. Overall, 10-10 for me.
r........o
July 15, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
I smoked this strain in cartridge, it’s pretty strong so be safe lmao, this strain got me pretty calm before going to sleep, made me dream a lot, it’s a great strain for those who want a strong relaxing sleep, a good chilling nap or just relax in the best way possible great strain for people seeking a better sleep or relaxation.