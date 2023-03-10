Hybrid

That Badu

The legacy of Erykah Badu only grows with her foray into the cannabis industry. It makes sense that Badu, a Grammy-winning musician, artist, mother, and doula would inspire a vibrant, uplifting hybrid strain of jewel-tone purple buds, curling orange hairs and a slick dusting of trichomes, lush and pungent with aromas of champagne and candied citrus. “That Badu” is a healer, grown by Mad Cow Genetics and bred in collaboration with the legend herself and Cookies’ sister brand Lemonnade, who created this zingy, melodious strain from Jet Fuel Gelato and Lemonchello. It’ll turn you into a different kind of “Bag Lady,” where Tyrone is calling you. You just might call it the “Love of My Life,” because from the first hit, That Badu makes you say “I Want You,” and the high goes “On and On.” So take it easy, one too many tokes of this hitter might send you on a trip “Back In The Day” or all the way into your “Next Lifetime.”

That Badu strain effects

Reported by 27 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Aroused

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

That Badu strain helps with

  • Depression
    38% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    26% of people say it helps with Stress
That Badu strain reviews27

March 10, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Very relaxing. I never write reviews of strains; however, this is an exception. The "Badu" strain is flavorful, potent, and relaxing. I smoked this strand after work, and I was exhausted. Once the high kicked in, I was relaxed, creative, and euphoric. I recommended it to my wife, and she agreed, which led me to write this review. If you need to try something new, I highly recommend this strand.
12 people found this helpful
May 20, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Tingly
Euphoria doesn’t even begin to explain the feel from this strain. Full body tingles, lights and sounds are trippy . Exactly what I would imagine Erykah Badu’s vibes to be. Amazing hybrid blend to be creative or just chill. I finally found my favorite flower. 😍
9 people found this helpful
February 15, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Loading...Sleepy
A heavy hitter, leaned more like an indica. Didn’t take much for me to feel it. I wanted to settle into relaxing movement, like folding clothes. Then I wanted to crawl into bed and listen to music. I ended up having a burst of creativity and wrote an outline for a script. No particularly “arousing” feelings because I felt too sleepy. Went to bed feeling perfectly content and cozy.
8 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

