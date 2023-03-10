Very relaxing. I never write reviews of strains; however, this is an exception. The "Badu" strain is flavorful, potent, and relaxing. I smoked this strand after work, and I was exhausted. Once the high kicked in, I was relaxed, creative, and euphoric. I recommended it to my wife, and she agreed, which led me to write this review. If you need to try something new, I highly recommend this strand.