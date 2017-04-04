We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain The Cough.
Reviews
31
MadLovely1
Member since 2019
I have never had such a weird taste in my mouth. I'm not sure if I am doing it right. After about the second puff I couldn't take the taste it's not an easy taste and when coughing it really burns your throat. All in all though good color, strong after taste, and I slept well for the first time in m...
Quite pleased with this ounce I got from Pure on Colfax -you definitely wanna get it if it's in stock - just so happens, since PURE is semi-kraft-
And I went every other week just by chance - so ended up with their flower, wax, and CO2 distillate from the same harvest. Sorry if that's not neat to an...
I will just say this, it wasn't the strain for me. It made me cough uncontrollably, the high made me dizzy, kinda paranoid and a bit nauseous. I couldn't do anything but drank a bunch of water and try to get it out of my system as quick as possible
Not sure if this is the proper strain page, but I picked up a strain from Pure dispensary just called "Cough" that was labeled a hybrid...
So far, this strain hasn't given me either a sativa or indica high. Pretty much down the middle (hence it being labeled a hybrid, I suppose). I'm primarily an i...