The Cough reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain The Cough.

Reviews

31

Avatar for MadLovely1
Member since 2019
I have never had such a weird taste in my mouth. I'm not sure if I am doing it right. After about the second puff I couldn't take the taste it's not an easy taste and when coughing it really burns your throat. All in all though good color, strong after taste, and I slept well for the first time in m...
TalkativeUplifted
Avatar for rambler99
Member since 2018
Quite pleased with this ounce I got from Pure on Colfax -you definitely wanna get it if it's in stock - just so happens, since PURE is semi-kraft- And I went every other week just by chance - so ended up with their flower, wax, and CO2 distillate from the same harvest. Sorry if that's not neat to an...
Avatar for rjizel
Member since 2017
This particular strain gave me a harsh cough but a fun little high with creative thoughts and thinking outside the box
ArousedCreativeHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for KiyomiChie
Member since 2017
I will just say this, it wasn't the strain for me. It made me cough uncontrollably, the high made me dizzy, kinda paranoid and a bit nauseous. I couldn't do anything but drank a bunch of water and try to get it out of my system as quick as possible
EuphoricHungry
Avatar for couchlock79
Member since 2016
loved it and if you grow it ,overbud this one a bit and you will make the most amazing weed ever!!!
Avatar for HotelCoralEssex
Member since 2014
Not sure if this is the proper strain page, but I picked up a strain from Pure dispensary just called "Cough" that was labeled a hybrid... So far, this strain hasn't given me either a sativa or indica high. Pretty much down the middle (hence it being labeled a hybrid, I suppose). I'm primarily an i...
FocusedHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for dgroves
Member since 2017
Good giggles. Funny sayings. I'm high right now.
Avatar for JamesKeller1986
Member since 2016
The Holy Grail! Impossible to find, please help!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly