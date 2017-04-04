ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. The Cough
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of The Cough

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Sativa

4.3 31 reviews

The Cough

aka The Coff

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 31 reviews

The Cough

The Cough is a sativa-dominant hybrid of the renowned Northern Lights #5 and Haze. This cross is named for its thick smoke that expands the lungs and often causes consumers to cough. The flavor and aroma is a mixture of earthy, hash notes and a hint of citrus. The Cough produces a happy mindset and a relaxed body making it a great strain to counter stress.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

31

Show all

Avatar for lostsheep
Member since 2015
The Cough, or in this case Fort Collins Cough, is an excellent daytime strain for a relaxed and slightly euphoric buzz. Smoked a joint and went for an hour long walk of joy, lessened pain without the stoney effects of an indica.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Bubblejack
Member since 2015
Used to grow this strain years ago in Portland after it was brought up from Colorado. What an amazing strain. It's hazey flavor would stay in your mouth for a few solid minutes after a hit. If you like haze and sativas then this is one of the best. Growing it was a dream other then the fact it n...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHungryUplifted
Avatar for 13Murphy74
Member since 2015
The Cough definitely lives up to its name (a true lung buster). Over all very good medication. I took 1 rip off my bong ( choaked my ass off) and got an instant head change. Two hits later all stress faded away and my chronic neck pain was gone... Wow, im imperssed, and that don't happen very often
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for mtchyg
Member since 2016
One of the best smelling strains I've come across. Sexual enhancer. A new favorite.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for 13Murphy74
Member since 2015
This Strain definitely lives up to its name. I would recommend it to anybody though, one rip off my bong and after I got coughing my ass off I was pretty high, three hits later all my pain, stress, and anxiety drifted away, i can honestly say i got stoned, definitely will buy this again
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
more reviews
write a review

Find The Cough nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry The Cough nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of The Cough
User uploaded image of The Cough
User uploaded image of The Cough
User uploaded image of The Cough

Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
The Cough
Strain child
Carmel Cough
child

Products with The Cough

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for The Cough nearby.