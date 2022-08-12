The Judge
Very few strains make us uncomfortably high in 2022, so take your hat off in the courtroom of The Judge, Claybourne Co’s highest-testing strain ever. This indica reeked of Chemdog, or GMO, when we popped the jar, so we knew we were in for an intense time. Indeed, Claybourne Co. reports that this is a Chem Dog-related strain that’s exclusive and unique from Claybourne's breeding and selection program. Expect pungent, major diesel smell with a flavor that can evoke bitter coffee or rich plum. When your schedule is clear, put your phone on airplane mode and strap in for an intense, off-hours experience. Take a time out—this Judge is stern but fair.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to The JudgeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop The Judge products near you
Similar to The Judge near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
The Judge strain reviews(2)
Read all reviews
S........t
August 12, 2022
Nice body and head high. I appreciate how it helps my back pain. Relaxing smoke but packs a wallop so toke lightly at first. Exactly what I’m looking for in a hard-hitting high thc indica.
P........3
July 14, 2022
Aroused
Happy
Sleepy
Kicked my ass!