Very few strains make us uncomfortably high in 2022, so take your hat off in the courtroom of The Judge, Claybourne Co’s highest-testing strain ever. This indica reeked of Chemdog, or GMO, when we popped the jar, so we knew we were in for an intense time. Indeed, Claybourne Co. reports that this is a Chem Dog-related strain that’s exclusive and unique from Claybourne's breeding and selection program. Expect pungent, major diesel smell with a flavor that can evoke bitter coffee or rich plum. When your schedule is clear, put your phone on airplane mode and strap in for an intense, off-hours experience. Take a time out—this Judge is stern but fair.