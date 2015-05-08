ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain The Sister.

Avatar for MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
This crossed with HuckleBerry fire!!! Instant feelings of happiness euphoria you feel at ease in that piece you feel tons of good energy flowing through you just wanna play games and relax and have fun and chill and enjoy life. This is a phenomenal strain it’s really good for everything from PTSD t...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for weedman1993520
Member since 2015
Strain has a very smooth taste flavors you can expect are sweet citrusy with a diesel over tone you cam experience calm up lifting effects
ArousedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for azmiked
Member since 2015
Sis is a very hard hitting Indica. Through the vaporizer she hits your cerebral cortex very hard leaving one in a heavy fog. She hasn't put me to sleep, but very relaxed and focused. Great for pain/inflammation. Another winner in my book.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for azmiked
Member since 2015
Sis is a very nice and potent strain. Through the vaporizer she hits your cerebral cortex very hard leaving one in a heavy fog. Definitely opens the creative doors and gives plenty of energy. With Chem dog supposedly in the mix this strain is a winner in my books.
Avatar for bosieboy
Member since 2014
Very potent indica, with great concentration for tedious tasks. The coma hits you 3 hours or so after medicating (vaped bud), fair warning.
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for garriswh
Member since 2013
One of my favorite all-around medical strains. Fairly potent Indica-leaning effects that don't leave you too tired. Great citrus-tinged diesel flavor that lingers pleasantly upon the palate. Very nice chemdawg cut I would recommend for day or night use.
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed