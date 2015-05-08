Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain The Sister.
Reviews
7
MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
This crossed with HuckleBerry fire!!! Instant feelings of happiness euphoria you feel at ease in that piece you feel tons of good energy flowing through you just wanna play games and relax and have fun and chill and enjoy life. This is a phenomenal strain it’s really good for everything from PTSD t...
Sis is a very hard hitting Indica. Through the vaporizer she hits your cerebral cortex very hard leaving one in a heavy fog. She hasn't put me to sleep, but very relaxed and focused. Great for pain/inflammation. Another winner in my book.
Sis is a very nice and potent strain. Through the vaporizer she hits your cerebral cortex very hard leaving one in a heavy fog. Definitely opens the creative doors and gives plenty of energy. With Chem dog supposedly in the mix this strain is a winner in my books.
One of my favorite all-around medical strains. Fairly potent Indica-leaning effects that don't leave you too tired. Great citrus-tinged diesel flavor that lingers pleasantly upon the palate. Very nice chemdawg cut I would recommend for day or night use.