ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. The Sister
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of The Sister

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Indica

4.3 7 reviews

The Sister

The Sister

The Sister is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain that is said to be a rare “sister” cut of Chemdawg. Although led by indica genetics, The Sister provides uplifting, clear-headed euphoria that leaves the mind awake and nimble for creative endeavors while also kick-starting the appetite. Like her sister, this strain takes on a sweet citrus and sour diesel aroma.

Reviews

7

more
reviews
write a review

Find The Sister nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry The Sister nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Nepalese
parent
Second strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
The Sister

Products with The Sister

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for The Sister nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Sour Poison, The Sister, Wreckage, Royal Haze, and More
New Strains Alert: Sour Poison, The Sister, Wreckage, Royal Haze, and More