- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
S........0
December 9, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Smells like God watered it. Instant I want more. I smoke power plant for breakfast dos si dos for lunch but I want The Toad all the time! Hits smooth with a like tiny cough which hasn’t happened it years the cough was invited. I see the strain winning cups. I read 38 thc and was like 👍🏾 I want it now! If you see this grab it and thank me later !
M........y
September 27, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Got a couple of Tyson 2.0 prerolls in from a dispo up in the Redding, CA area. The Toad is Tyson's best product, hands down. GSC and Chem OG combine to present an Indica dominant hybrid that is something more than just the sum of its parts. Took apart one of the prerolls to vape the herb. Exceptionally green, with dull burnt-orange hairs still partly intact even as pre-ground. Flavor was a deep, rich, woody tobacco with an earthy sweetness to it, before coming around to dark cacao and cherries at higher temps. In terms of effects, this strain is the single most effective aphrodisiac I've ever had the pleasure to try. Very energizing/stimulating. Brought out my creative side, both in and out of the bedroom. Good mood elevator as well. I understand why Mike named this strain after that time he smoked toad venom and met God, there's a weirdly spiritual/entheogenic side to this strain. Overall Rating: 5 Stars Final thoughts: weird, but a must try for Indica lovers
n........2
May 21, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
I had to travel to las vegas to try this strain, planet 13 had flower last week, and only pre-rolls left from the harvest marked 4/22/2022 by the end of the week. I gave one pre-roll away, the others all smoked really fast and smoking whole joint by yourself at the venetian pool makes you feel pretty fantastic.
x........0
February 26, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
This review is for Sticky Toad from Tyson 2.0. Giving it 1 stars out of 5 and that is being generous. As overall, there is something very very wrong with QC for this product. In particular the chemical taste and acrid smoke that just shouts out a bad physical reaction is going to happen either during the smoke or thereafter. For me, it was consuming this strain right before bedtime. Only to wake up with severely sore and congested sinuses and upper chest area. Really bad and so much so it developed into a respiratory infection lasting one week. After I had gotten better, went back to Sticky Toad for a hit to see its effects and how would I fee the next morning. Well hate to say it , but the nasty physical effects were back with the sore throat and congested and raw chest (this all after a hit or two ). My advice is to stay away from this overhyped product. Whoever is growing this weed must be soaking it in chemicals , not flushing enough at harvest or who know what else for sure. In any event, weed should not taste or smoke like this.
g........1
October 21, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
An absolute delight for those of us struggling with anxiety and stress. Soothing effects come in strong yet gentle. Would strongly recommend!
A........e
September 4, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This was wonderful,I always have a bit of a cough and this was so smooth it was unbelievable.Get it,it does have a strong THC newbies you are warned
J........s
April 8, 2023
Relaxed
Highly disappointed with this particular strain. I bought (2) 1/8 jars of toad. The buds from both jars were very dry and crumbly and the trimming job was awful. The smell when opening the lid was not favorable. Smelled like dirt weed. The high from both were not great. Average high at best and overpriced. I’ve noticed this with other strains too at dispensaries. If I’m forking over 40 to 50 dollars for an 1/8, I expect high quality bud. Dispensaries shouldn’t sell crap like this. I can buy from Billy Bob down the street and get way better bud. I feel like I’ve been ripped off not only with Tyson 2.0!but with other strains as well from various dispensaries.
r........y
April 22, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
A strain I buy whenever I can find it. The most I’ve laughed on a strain in a long time.