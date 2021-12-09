This review is for Sticky Toad from Tyson 2.0. Giving it 1 stars out of 5 and that is being generous. As overall, there is something very very wrong with QC for this product. In particular the chemical taste and acrid smoke that just shouts out a bad physical reaction is going to happen either during the smoke or thereafter. For me, it was consuming this strain right before bedtime. Only to wake up with severely sore and congested sinuses and upper chest area. Really bad and so much so it developed into a respiratory infection lasting one week. After I had gotten better, went back to Sticky Toad for a hit to see its effects and how would I fee the next morning. Well hate to say it , but the nasty physical effects were back with the sore throat and congested and raw chest (this all after a hit or two ). My advice is to stay away from this overhyped product. Whoever is growing this weed must be soaking it in chemicals , not flushing enough at harvest or who know what else for sure. In any event, weed should not taste or smoke like this.