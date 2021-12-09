Got a couple of Tyson 2.0 prerolls in from a dispo up in the Redding, CA area. The Toad is Tyson's best product, hands down. GSC and Chem OG combine to present an Indica dominant hybrid that is something more than just the sum of its parts. Took apart one of the prerolls to vape the herb. Exceptionally green, with dull burnt-orange hairs still partly intact even as pre-ground. Flavor was a deep, rich, woody tobacco with an earthy sweetness to it, before coming around to dark cacao and cherries at higher temps. In terms of effects, this strain is the single most effective aphrodisiac I've ever had the pleasure to try. Very energizing/stimulating. Brought out my creative side, both in and out of the bedroom. Good mood elevator as well. I understand why Mike named this strain after that time he smoked toad venom and met God, there's a weirdly spiritual/entheogenic side to this strain. Overall Rating: 5 Stars Final thoughts: weird, but a must try for Indica lovers