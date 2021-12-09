The Toad
Toad is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and Afghani strains. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, offering a well-balanced experience that combines the best of both worlds. Toad is known for its unique and pungent aroma, reminiscent of earthy diesel fuel with hints of citrus and spice. It's a versatile strain that appeals to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Toad contains an average THC content of around 18%, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a moderate yet potent high. Leafly customers report that Toad's effects include feelings of relaxation, euphoria, and an uplifted mood. Medical marijuana patients often choose Toad when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and insomnia. Its indica-dominant genetics provide soothing relief for both the body and mind. Toad features flavors like diesel, lemon, and a subtle spiciness. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing properties. The average price of Toad typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. Its well-rounded effects and distinctive flavor profile make it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Toad, please share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others discover and appreciate this unique hybrid strain.
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
