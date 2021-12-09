stock photo similar to The Toad
Hybrid

The Toad

aka Toad

Toad is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and Afghani strains. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, offering a well-balanced experience that combines the best of both worlds. Toad is known for its unique and pungent aroma, reminiscent of earthy diesel fuel with hints of citrus and spice. It's a versatile strain that appeals to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Toad contains an average THC content of around 18%, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a moderate yet potent high. Leafly customers report that Toad's effects include feelings of relaxation, euphoria, and an uplifted mood. Medical marijuana patients often choose Toad when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and insomnia. Its indica-dominant genetics provide soothing relief for both the body and mind. Toad features flavors like diesel, lemon, and a subtle spiciness. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing properties. The average price of Toad typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. Its well-rounded effects and distinctive flavor profile make it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Toad, please share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others discover and appreciate this unique hybrid strain.



Smells like God watered it. Instant I want more. I smoke power plant for breakfast dos si dos for lunch but I want The Toad all the time! Hits smooth with a like tiny cough which hasn’t happened it years the cough was invited. I see the strain winning cups. I read 38 thc and was like 👍🏾 I want it now! If you see this grab it and thank me later !
Loading...Energetic
Got a couple of Tyson 2.0 prerolls in from a dispo up in the Redding, CA area. The Toad is Tyson's best product, hands down. GSC and Chem OG combine to present an Indica dominant hybrid that is something more than just the sum of its parts. Took apart one of the prerolls to vape the herb. Exceptionally green, with dull burnt-orange hairs still partly intact even as pre-ground. Flavor was a deep, rich, woody tobacco with an earthy sweetness to it, before coming around to dark cacao and cherries at higher temps. In terms of effects, this strain is the single most effective aphrodisiac I've ever had the pleasure to try. Very energizing/stimulating. Brought out my creative side, both in and out of the bedroom. Good mood elevator as well. I understand why Mike named this strain after that time he smoked toad venom and met God, there's a weirdly spiritual/entheogenic side to this strain. Overall Rating: 5 Stars Final thoughts: weird, but a must try for Indica lovers
I had to travel to las vegas to try this strain, planet 13 had flower last week, and only pre-rolls left from the harvest marked 4/22/2022 by the end of the week. I gave one pre-roll away, the others all smoked really fast and smoking whole joint by yourself at the venetian pool makes you feel pretty fantastic.
