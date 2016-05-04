ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Throwback Kush

Throwback Kush is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Exotic Genetix. It is a combination of an old-school OG Kush mother from the 1990s and a Green Ribbon BX (backcross) father. The resulting hybrid creates a mix of citrus flavors with a sharp, pungent note that is reminiscent of Pinesol and gives way to relaxing indica effects that are balanced by a dash of uplifting sativa energy.

Lineage

Green Ribbon
OG Kush
