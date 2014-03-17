ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Originating in San Jose, California, Green Ribbon crosses Green CrackTrainwreck, Afghanica, and White Rhino. The light green buds have a subtle floral scent and are slightly fruity, lending an earthy taste. Green Ribbon generally has a high THC content and patients report an energetic, heady feeling when consuming.

846 reported effects from 109 people
Happy 62%
Uplifted 58%
Energetic 52%
Creative 44%
Focused 39%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 12%
Paranoid 11%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%

Avatar for rancorvalues
Member since 2013
My first time giving a strain a perfect 10! Thank you GTA in Phoenix for this fine specimen. 50/50 effects. Two hits out of the bubbler was all i needed for hours. And then I watched this http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqWxys3P_nI a nice complement to the dosage. Very cerebral and psychoactive effec...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
One of only two strains I've ever smoked that's given me energy. I find that my thoughts are very focused, and I can carry on conversations exceptionally well. Great strain for sitting around and talking. Very social strain. It actually made me want to dance!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for realguy
Member since 2012
Green Ribbon - The best strain I have found found daytime pain relief. Functional and energizing. I must say that i prefer smoking this strain over vaporizing, when I vaped it made me tired when it wore off. Green Ribbon, like I had, top 3 strain for me.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticUplifted
Avatar for christian
Member since 2011
This strain is like a great drive in golf. It takes off fast and low and then just starts riding higher to perfection. She's a real beauty!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticUplifted
Avatar for dontequila
Member since 2017
- Super tasty - Super snappy for b-rips - High energy - Super focus - Better than Jack Herer - As good as Blue Dream
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Strain
Green Ribbon
First strain child
Dark Side of the Moon
child
Second strain child
Extreme OG
child

