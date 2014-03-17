- Citrus
- Peppery
- Herbal
Originating in San Jose, California, Green Ribbon crosses Green Crack, Trainwreck, Afghanica, and White Rhino. The light green buds have a subtle floral scent and are slightly fruity, lending an earthy taste. Green Ribbon generally has a high THC content and patients report an energetic, heady feeling when consuming.
Effects
- Feelings
- Side Effects