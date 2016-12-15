We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Thunderbird Rose
Reviews
15
RebelSpiritCannabis
Member since 2016
🚨Breeder Alert🚨
This strain has been known to induce these side effects:
Euphoria
Happiness
Uplifting
Clarity
And a solid sense of everything is going to be OK!
Kotton here ( Responsible for the creation of this rare specimen) I’m so stoked to read all the great reviews of Thunderbird Rose. I w...
I bought Thunderbird Rose x Rebel Berry OG wax. All I have to say is... Wow. This is sativa dominant, yet I feel almost like it's a pure indica. STRONG head buzzing, a tense feeling in the cheeks, and I feel really good. The flavor is like a mix of berries and rose. This strain would be amazing for ...
I am normally too lazy to do reviews but this strain has inspired me to engage my fingers on keyboard. Picked this up on one of my usual trips to Eugene, OR. Shout out to NoDak Green Prarie in Eugene. Very unique rose scent and fabulous uplifting effects. I had purchased it for my sativa loving ...
Lives up to its name this strain is wonderful. Highly recommended for daytime use. If you remember smoking cigarettes they remind me of Carlton very light but full of flavor it’s like you’re smoking nothing at all. Nice buds chunky and floral, comes on nice and settles into a productive buzz 🔥👍
I love this strain. Although it is listed as a sativa, I found it much more relaxing than most. The THC content tends to run in the 21-24% range. The reason why I like it so much, I tend to have a higher tolerance then most, and Thunderbird gets me where I want to be. It hits you hard, and comes...