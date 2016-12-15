ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for RebelSpiritCannabis
Member since 2016
🚨Breeder Alert🚨 This strain has been known to induce these side effects: Euphoria Happiness Uplifting Clarity And a solid sense of everything is going to be OK! Kotton here ( Responsible for the creation of this rare specimen) I’m so stoked to read all the great reviews of Thunderbird Rose. I w...
Avatar for Only1schism
Member since 2019
Increased clarity and overall calmness. Love it.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for anotherboydrowning
Member since 2014
Super fun and happy strain which just gave me an uber uplift to the cranium like I was being hoisted ever so gently by the temples from out of the claw game.
EuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for rainingforest
Member since 2018
I bought Thunderbird Rose x Rebel Berry OG wax. All I have to say is... Wow. This is sativa dominant, yet I feel almost like it's a pure indica. STRONG head buzzing, a tense feeling in the cheeks, and I feel really good. The flavor is like a mix of berries and rose. This strain would be amazing for ...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for AinWA
Member since 2014
I am normally too lazy to do reviews but this strain has inspired me to engage my fingers on keyboard. Picked this up on one of my usual trips to Eugene, OR. Shout out to NoDak Green Prarie in Eugene. Very unique rose scent and fabulous uplifting effects. I had purchased it for my sativa loving ...
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for ultrapop
Member since 2015
Lives up to its name this strain is wonderful. Highly recommended for daytime use. If you remember smoking cigarettes they remind me of Carlton very light but full of flavor it’s like you’re smoking nothing at all. Nice buds chunky and floral, comes on nice and settles into a productive buzz 🔥👍
Avatar for Aleister_Grey
Member since 2018
I love this strain. Although it is listed as a sativa, I found it much more relaxing than most. The THC content tends to run in the 21-24% range. The reason why I like it so much, I tend to have a higher tolerance then most, and Thunderbird gets me where I want to be. It hits you hard, and comes...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for FN_Head
Member since 2018
Got a decent cut of this stuff. The head high is pretty awesome this is a great daytime strain anyone looking for a great sativa won’t be disappointed by Thunderbird Rose.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy