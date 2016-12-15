ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Thunderbird Rose

Thunderbird Rose is a sativa strain bred by Kotton for Rebel Spirit Cannabis of Eugene, Oregon. This strain produces large lime green buds that express engorged trichome-covered calyxes and crimson pistils. Thunderbird Rose is a generous producer that has a healthy resistance to mold and pests. The aroma is floral with notes of deep green forest, fuel, and blueberry. Thunderbird Rose is an uplifting and euphoric cross that arouses creativity and enhances mood. 

vikingblood1978
Member since 2015
I picked this up at terpene station on Powell. Very happy uplifting sativa with some calming effects. No anxiety or paranoia accompanied With this journey. My head feels warm and tingly. Appearance is ok. Smell is of Hints of rose an ganja. Very good to start off Christmas Day. My bluenose pit wa...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
dabsonly22
Member since 2017
GREAT STRAIN OVERALL! Great taste and a fun/goofy high. My uncle brought it over to my house and we smoked it and it was by far the best high I've ever had.
CreativeEuphoricTingly
Euskadi
Member since 2016
Excellent clarity with just the right amount of euphoria... making it an excellent active herb if choice
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Aleister_Grey
Member since 2018
I love this strain. Although it is listed as a sativa, I found it much more relaxing than most. The THC content tends to run in the 21-24% range. The reason why I like it so much, I tend to have a higher tolerance then most, and Thunderbird gets me where I want to be. It hits you hard, and comes...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
gsctoday
Member since 2017
this bud is a great Day time buzz a nice sweet taste that i never had before a nice strain to try.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

OG Kush
Blue Dream
Thunderbird Rose

