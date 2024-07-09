What an amazing strain. I have quite a high tolerance and smoking only ~.5g had me at a perfect high. I felt slight body stimulation and a pretty strong head rush and euphoria for the first half hour after smoking, giving me perfect motivation for a good session in the gym! After my work out and I started coming down I felt a strong relaxation coming over me and upon arriving home I crashed and woke up feeling amazing. Totally recommend this strain for consumers with anxiety and depression as well as muscle pain and stomach issues. It completely settles you down and gives you a nice body buzz that calms any nausea and relaxes the muscles.

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