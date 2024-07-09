Tiki Rain reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tiki Rain.
Tiki Rain strain effects
Tiki Rain strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
Tiki Rain reviews
h........b
July 9, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
What an amazing strain. I have quite a high tolerance and smoking only ~.5g had me at a perfect high. I felt slight body stimulation and a pretty strong head rush and euphoria for the first half hour after smoking, giving me perfect motivation for a good session in the gym! After my work out and I started coming down I felt a strong relaxation coming over me and upon arriving home I crashed and woke up feeling amazing. Totally recommend this strain for consumers with anxiety and depression as well as muscle pain and stomach issues. It completely settles you down and gives you a nice body buzz that calms any nausea and relaxes the muscles.
r........c
May 9, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
Great strain smells fruity and mango and has that tea taste. It’s very relaxing and it’s good for both being active and sleepy, very pleased with this strain reminds me of Arizona teas