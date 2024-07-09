Tiki Rain is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Candy and Candy Rain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tiki Rain is a rare and exclusive strain from various cannabis companies, such as Wagners, Zen Leaf, and Kush Station. Tiki Rain is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Tiki Rain effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tiki Rain when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Tiki Madman or Emerald Mountain Legacy, Tiki Rain features flavors like citrus, sweet, and wood. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Tiki Rain typically ranges from $31-$60 per eighth. Tiki Rain is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a zesty citrus smell with hints of earthy sandalwood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tiki Rain, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







