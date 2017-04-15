Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I have really painful menstrual cramps. This was recommended to me by a woman at the store. It has worked wonders. The person said this strain is high in terpenes so it has more of a body relaxing effect and will work on the pulsing. She was 100% correct. So if you or someone you know has to take 6-...
The taste is decent if a bit harsh. I get a nice mellow high from it in low dose but if I get above the 1/2 gram range it's couch time. A little bit of the munchies so that's a good thing. I gave it 4/5 do to taste. Cheers!
This one is a pain bomb! Amazing for those of us with severe pain such as neuropathy that comes on quickly and intensely. I bought some shatter in this strain so that the effect would be even faster and stronger. It can take me from spasms so strong they have caused bones to break in the past, to a ...