Avatar for VampZilla
Member since 2017
This is my favorite for pain! I did yard work like the hulk! Tina made me dance because i was so happy to be out of pain! LOVE!!!
EnergeticHappyRelaxed
Avatar for BongOfBelial
Member since 2018
Here but not feel like life enhanced but not over the top
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Sugarloaf78
Member since 2017
I have really painful menstrual cramps. This was recommended to me by a woman at the store. It has worked wonders. The person said this strain is high in terpenes so it has more of a body relaxing effect and will work on the pulsing. She was 100% correct. So if you or someone you know has to take 6-...
Relaxed
Avatar for sparky2112
Member since 2016
The taste is decent if a bit harsh. I get a nice mellow high from it in low dose but if I get above the 1/2 gram range it's couch time. A little bit of the munchies so that's a good thing. I gave it 4/5 do to taste. Cheers!
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Crys78
Member since 2018
This one is a pain bomb! Amazing for those of us with severe pain such as neuropathy that comes on quickly and intensely. I bought some shatter in this strain so that the effect would be even faster and stronger. It can take me from spasms so strong they have caused bones to break in the past, to a ...
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for javierrmercado
Member since 2018
Consistently good. Happy with no paranoia.
Avatar for michaelwilliam90
Member since 2017
Got a gram of shatter of this, it was a good afternoon high. Not too heavy👌
