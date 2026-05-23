Titan Express reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Titan Express.
Titan Express strain effects
Titan Express strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
Titan Express reviews
Z........z
4 days ago
Creative
Happy
Hungry
Uplifted
I got the Titan express from grass roots based out of Ohio. This strain makes me think about things a little deeply and I cooked a nice meal and was grooving and when I tell you I’m about 190 lbs but it made me so hungry my dinner was 1700 calories and I’m trying to gain weight so I might just go back to this for help with appetite. 8/10
v........f
March 29, 2026
Someone suggested I try this.... SO GLAD I DID!!!! 😊 I have been exploring better quality flower and more Hybrids lately, despite being a Indica hater, lol 😅... Glad I have been giving Hybrids a Chance, love Sativa Dominant Hybrids, and THIS IS MY FAVORITE SO FAR!!!
g........h
January 11, 2026
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
Wonderful strain. picked up a half of this for $33. meaty nugs, and it leaves this wonderful tropical-pine ish aftertaste in your mouth. hits very smooth
n........E
December 30, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Besides the mediocre trim job there is nothing bad to say. if you like high powered sativas this in one of them.
f........a
November 30, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Talkative
Uplifted
Tried this strain as live budder from grassroots, it’s very uplifting, I found myself social and focused. It’s great for adhd. It came on as a strong head high and continued with my body vibrating slightly later on in the high.
a........e
November 16, 2025
Energetic
Focused
Tingly
Tastes like tropical fuel, very pungent. The high hits you very quickly, and it gets you going no doubt. The only reason I don't give it five stars is the comedown hits you hard and heavy.
1........k
September 20, 2025
Creative
Focused
Happy
Talkative
P/U some dogwalkers of these in Devils Lake ND today. I have very high tolerance and the shortie was perfect amount. I didn’t feel the immediate intense euphoria that a few reviews I had seen mentioned. But it was pleasant, effective and tasted great.
d........4
October 18, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Very strong and really nice to smoke...tastes great good for grassroots...a nice, strong sativa!!