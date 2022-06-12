Tom Ford reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tom Ford.
Tom Ford strain effects
Tom Ford reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
K........e
June 12, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
uh...
A........3
September 28, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
Hungry
This is a stunning strain, in all senses of the word. It has perfect balance of sweet and earthy... those delicious rose notes from its pink parent, with a mix of orchard fruit, expensive tobacco, with a hit of funky skunk are enticing and intoxicating... those little flecks of pink when ground up just add to its elegance. With an almost narcotic sedating and pain relieving effect, while leaving a clear, creative mind, it's hard to find anything wrong with it... this is one of my personal favourites, and probably will be for a long time.
j........n
December 24, 2022
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Grabbed this out west from WCC. It is one of their craft strains and the bag appeal is ridiculous and that's matched by a high octane classic Indica buzz that's extremely nostalgic and takes you back to when you first smoked and you got Hella stoned!! Lol. Flavor, buzz, and optical appeal all 10/10. Highly recommend!!
c........0
September 19, 2022
Relaxed
Smoked 19.09.2022 nice taste and fast head buzz. Strong strain.
a........7
January 31, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
wow
n........y
Yesterday
Hungry
Relaxed
From the first puff, one could tell this would be a bitter one. From a mix of tea and tobacco flavors. This strain left me first with a hunger after 2 puff. From which I then consumed a triple quarter pounder BLT with sides. About an hour later, I smoked once more and started to feel relaxed and tingly with a full belly. I dozed off for the night and woke up feeling refreshed. Days later, I was feeling the usual night leg cramps. But this pain reliever is a life saver. Very good for stress and bringing a calm soothing feeling. Prepare to eat and sleep a lot with this one. I strongly recommend only using it on lazy afternoons or night time.
J........4
September 26, 2023
Creative
Focused
Very nice taste lovely head and body high great choice would definitely buy again
q........f
July 9, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Yeahhh boyyy