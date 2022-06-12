From the first puff, one could tell this would be a bitter one. From a mix of tea and tobacco flavors. This strain left me first with a hunger after 2 puff. From which I then consumed a triple quarter pounder BLT with sides. About an hour later, I smoked once more and started to feel relaxed and tingly with a full belly. I dozed off for the night and woke up feeling refreshed. Days later, I was feeling the usual night leg cramps. But this pain reliever is a life saver. Very good for stress and bringing a calm soothing feeling. Prepare to eat and sleep a lot with this one. I strongly recommend only using it on lazy afternoons or night time.