stock photo similar to Tom Ford
Tom Ford
aka Pink Death, Tom Ford Pink Kush, TFPK
Tom Ford, also called Tom Ford Pink Kush, TFPK, and Pink Death, is a popular Canadian indica weed strain made by crossing Pink Kush with Death Bubba. Like its parent, Tom Ford can exhibit green buds with tinges of pink. The effects of Tom Ford are believed to be joyful, sleepy, and munchie-inducing. Medical marijuana patients say this strain helps with pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Reviewers on Leafly were left speechless—Tom Ford has a reputation for hitting hard and fast. Tom Ford is believed to test at 23% THC. The dominant terpene is myrcene, with an earthy and woodsy flavor profile. The original breeder of Tom Ford is unknown, but the strain originated in British Columbia.
Tom Ford strain effects
Similar to Tom Ford near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Tom Ford strain reviews15
K........e
June 12, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
A........3
September 28, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
Hungry
j........n
December 24, 2022
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed