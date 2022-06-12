This is a stunning strain, in all senses of the word. It has perfect balance of sweet and earthy... those delicious rose notes from its pink parent, with a mix of orchard fruit, expensive tobacco, with a hit of funky skunk are enticing and intoxicating... those little flecks of pink when ground up just add to its elegance. With an almost narcotic sedating and pain relieving effect, while leaving a clear, creative mind, it's hard to find anything wrong with it... this is one of my personal favourites, and probably will be for a long time.