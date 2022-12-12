I recently grabbed a sample of this at my local dispensary to try along with some other strains they offered. The batch I purchased tested out at 31% and I must say that the name fits the strain. I’m only rating this 4 stars because it was a too heavy for my liking. Top Gun was an extremely ‘narcoticy’ experience for me that lingered on to the next evening, and I’m far from a novice smoker. If you’re looking for strain that will completely destroy any motivation you have and melt you to the sofa then I’d highly recommend giving Top Gun a go. If you’re someone who doesn’t do well with extremely heavy strains then I’d proceed with caution. Please note, I did develop a slight headache from this strain. Nothing chronic but something worth mentioning.