D........5
December 12, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
One of my favorite strains. Hard to come by but if you get it let me know! I would love to get some more as it helps with studying and keeping focused!
r........5
December 17, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
I really enjoyed this cultivar. I smoked this after a long day of holiday season retail during a nor'easter and it chilled me right out. It slowed my brain way down and soothed my anxiety. Definitely left me with a nice body high/heightened awareness of physical sensation, helped me focus on some tasks (except on smoking- every time I put the joint down I forgot about it). Absolutely recommend for a relaxing evening.
W........9
July 19, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Had an eighth of this and wish I could find more, really uplifting and focused high. Great taste and effects no negative side effects for me
t........7
February 15, 2025
I've had good plants and stunted plants from Top gun. what you get is a couch lock high that lasts a while !! I recommend this auto for it's shear potency!!
n........q
August 23, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Reminds me of a beautiful mix of Bubblegum and Cotton Candy. Very good for mood and relaxing.
B........9
March 1, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Incredible. Found down in TX it’s a sweet but thick smoke with what almost reminds me of a cigar with oranges. Very tingly body high, head was euphoric but not incapacitating. Do not drive after enjoying this one, you will not have good reactions. Otherwise fantastic, also migraine was gone about 30 mins post Joint. About .4 in my papers usually.
r........r
January 31, 2024
headache is the deal breaker for me
s........a
August 3, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
I recently grabbed a sample of this at my local dispensary to try along with some other strains they offered. The batch I purchased tested out at 31% and I must say that the name fits the strain. I’m only rating this 4 stars because it was a too heavy for my liking. Top Gun was an extremely ‘narcoticy’ experience for me that lingered on to the next evening, and I’m far from a novice smoker. If you’re looking for strain that will completely destroy any motivation you have and melt you to the sofa then I’d highly recommend giving Top Gun a go. If you’re someone who doesn’t do well with extremely heavy strains then I’d proceed with caution. Please note, I did develop a slight headache from this strain. Nothing chronic but something worth mentioning.