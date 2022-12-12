stock photo similar to Top Gun
Top Gun
Top Gun is an indica-dominant Atlas Seeds classic strain. Atlas Star crossed with Cotton Candy creates a couchlock candyland of sugary sweet terps laced with earthy, nutty goodness. Top Gun will make you feel like a sharp shooter, but don’t operate any heavy machinery—with THC levels around 26%, you’ll be too chilled out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Top Gun, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Top GunOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Top Gun strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Top Gun products near you
Similar to Top Gun near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Top Gun strain reviews13
Read all reviews
D........5
December 12, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
r........5
December 17, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
W........9
July 19, 2024
Euphoric
Focused