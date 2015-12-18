Tree of Life is a unique hybrid cross between Trainwreck and Mendocino Purps, created by Oregon OMMP growers in the late 2000s. It’s known to provide calming euphoria and an uplifting boost of creativity. With a vigorous sativa-dominant growth pattern, Tree of Life produces fully ripened buds with a rich palate of creamy orange zest and lemon balm. An early flowerer, Tree of Life will finish its maturation cycle by the third week of September outdoors. When consumed, Tree of Life has a pleasant taste reminiscent of sandalwood incense.
