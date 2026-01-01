Trilogy is a unique sativa-leaning hybrid (≈70% sativa / 30% indica) with THC levels ranging from 13–17%, elevated THCV content between 2–5%, and CBG levels reaching 2–5%, bred by Emerald Spirit Botanicals from the groundbreaking cross of Pink Boost Goddess and Equinox CBG. As the first cultivar in Emerald Spirit’s breeding program designed to weave together both THCV and CBG, Trilogy delivers a rare cannabinoid profile focused on clarity, functionality, and balanced elevation. Dominated by terpinolene, myrcene, and beta-caryophyllene, this terpene-rich cultivar produces sharp notes of pine, cracked pepper, herbal spice, and fresh earth reminiscent of a classic Jack Herer experience. Expect an uplifting and mentally focused high paired with a calm, grounded body feel that remains clear-headed and highly functional throughout the experience. Bright, purposeful, and uniquely balanced, Trilogy is ideal for daytime productivity, creative focus, outdoor activities, or anyone seeking an energizing strain with rare cannabinoid complexity and classic old-school sativa character. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!