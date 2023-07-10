I have insomnia. Sometimes I have a hard time falling asleep, and other times, problems staying asleep. Triple Burger is the best strain that I've tried for both problems. I usually smoke a joint or two at night to try to put me to sleep when I'm dead tired. The first time I tried Triple Burger was in the middle of the day when I had no intention of sleeping. I got through about half a joint and found myself waking up 2 hours later with a wet beard and an approximately 9.336 ounce puddle of drool on the floor next to me. After a good face scrub and mouthwash I realized I felt more rested than I had in awhile. If you have sleep problems you should try it. P.S. you might keep a drool bucket handy.