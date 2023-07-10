Triple Burger reviews
m........8
July 10, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
The most physically relaxing strain I've tried by far. And probably the hardest hitting stuff too. Eases in starting around 5 minutes and then just takes you deeper and deeper. Wowzers. I could barely feel my feet after 15 minutes. I only rated a 4 out of 5 because it did not help as much with my migraine as some others do. Pretty good, nonetheless.
V........y
July 2, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Hungry
Sleepy
Definitely very strong, it's a nice high that exacerbates my emotions. Makes me go from satiated to starving in the matter of minutes. Only down side is that it makes me misinterpret the things I see and makes me extremely paranoid, especially if you're outside walking at night😩
j........u
May 15, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
heavy hitter
j........e
September 10, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Holy hell……close to if not the best flower I’ve ever smoked period! First of all she’s beautiful light vibrant green yellow and purplish red notes. Very visually stunning! The smell is very pungent with hints of butter or a very scrumptious blue cheese. The high is very intense suited for night time use while also serving as a pain relief for a wide variety of things! ……… give it a puff and see what you think!
o........8
November 1, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
I have insomnia. Sometimes I have a hard time falling asleep, and other times, problems staying asleep. Triple Burger is the best strain that I've tried for both problems. I usually smoke a joint or two at night to try to put me to sleep when I'm dead tired. The first time I tried Triple Burger was in the middle of the day when I had no intention of sleeping. I got through about half a joint and found myself waking up 2 hours later with a wet beard and an approximately 9.336 ounce puddle of drool on the floor next to me. After a good face scrub and mouthwash I realized I felt more rested than I had in awhile. If you have sleep problems you should try it. P.S. you might keep a drool bucket handy.
l........u
February 18, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
I’m a very heavy indica smoker it takes a lot to get me high, no lightweight been smoking for decades and very particular about which strains I keep in rotation. If you’re looking for a heavy hitting strain that knocks you out, makes you sleepy and does the job than look no further “Triple Burger” gets it done and then some. Buzz lasted well over 3 hours, very potent and pleasant experience. One of the best strains I’ve tried in over 2 years highly recommend picking up if you see some. The batch I got clocked in at 33% THC was very fresh and so full of trichomes it looked like sugar. Heavy hitting, winning strain.
E........h
May 11, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Consumed in a disposable cartridge system. Triple burger live rosin from Amaze is the hardest hitting strain I’ve experienced in my state.
i........5
June 16, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Heavy hitter for sure! I was able to grab some that was grown by legendary genetics and it was absolutely amazing. This was the perfect cure for my anxiety.