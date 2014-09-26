ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pineapple Skunk by Humbolt Seeds is a hybrid cross between Pineapple, Skunk #1, and Cheese. This fragrant plant offers a sweet, pineapple aroma with strong, physical effects. Known for its couch lock potential, Pineapple Skunk is optimal for relieving stress, insomnia, and pain and is best experienced during inactive hours. Indoor or outdoor grows are viable options for beginning and veteran growers alike, with higher yields indoors flowering around 8 weeks.

643 reported effects from 72 people
Relaxed 69%
Euphoric 52%
Happy 52%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 26%
Dry mouth 27%
Dizzy 9%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 4%
Headache 1%

Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
This hit me hard within the first 15 minutes, I only needed a little. Which was surprising compared to most of the other strains I do. I usually take about 30-40 hits in order to become fully medicated. I tend to have the opposite effects, where a Sativa would give you Energy, it would put me to sl...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Agent907
Member since 2014
First got this strain from Lake Effect Dispensary in Portage,MI. Saw the THC levels were some of the highest I've seen! The buds were nice and healthy with a strong effervescent aroma. Hit me in the head fast and steady with a little bit of body tingling. Taste is delicious with a spicy, tangy favor...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for IandI
Member since 2014
They really should rename this one Apathy Skunk. Pretty damn strong, but a creeper. Took 15 to 20 minutes to fully kick, but then, game over. You're in for a solid 2-3 hour high. For fun, I'd give this one Five stars. For relief, probably 8. Didn't notice any paranoia and munchies were 6 out 10. De...
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ckjelsmer
Member since 2017
Great for pain and insomnia, this definitely has the ability to put me to sleep with ease even though it's a hybrid strain. I definitely try to save it for the end of the day or days when my pain is unbearable because of it's very strong sedation effect. Use with caution if you're new to concentrate...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
The taste of tea rose, and some pungent tones that give it a nice smooth medicated punch to its taste. Long pine like buds that are coned at the top, nice green leafs Its color is very nice. Its kick is a slow riser for pain its a creeper for the body. The head high hits you within a few hits, the b...
CreativeEuphoricHappySleepyUplifted
Pineapple
Skunk No. 1
Pineapple Skunk

