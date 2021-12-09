Tropical Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tropical Runtz.
Tropical Runtz strain effects
Reported by 70 real people like you
Tropical Runtz strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Tropical Runtz reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
P........x
December 9, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
If you’re a veteran smoker and have grown tired of the same tastes and buzz, man THIS strain is for you. Tastes incredible and a tremendous high that can last all day. Such a piney taste. What you hope to experience with high quality bud!
j........2
August 21, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
One of my favorite new strains I’ve tried this year. It’s a long high that keeps coming. I get completely relaxed, yet I’m alert and very happy. A joint a day will keep misery away!
J........6
December 4, 2021
Happy
Talkative
I think this strain is a great for all day smoking very uplifting, went from pissed off to happy lol.
k........2
November 30, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Honestly Tropical Runtz is one of the best strains I have smoked, 5 minutes after smoking I’m here writing the best review I’ve ever written. Now let me explain, inhaling you have the smoothest hit you’ll ever take, not a single cough and instantly you’re hit with a taste between runtz candy and any tropical fruit you could think of, by far the sweetest strain I’ve ever smoked. Exahling- that’s when you get the most flavor, but be warned and be ready because you’re in for one hell of a cotton mouth, two bottles of water at least or it will feel like a month in the sahara with no oasis. After you get done smoking immediately you’ll feel euphoria and talkative, very energized and ready to go! Be ready to be awake because this sativa strain (like another review- hybrid my BUTT) will definitely have you feeling supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.
r........1
January 11, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I love the runtz strain period but this is an intense amazing buzz! I'm mellow yet have enough energy to take on the world. I'm also a Chronic pain sufferer and I feel great my arthritis in my hands is relatively gone and my back isn't as stiff! Love love love this strain will be seeking this out for sure in the future!!
S........r
May 5, 2022
Aroused
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Didn’t get too much of a head high but it definitely opens you up to conversation and getting out of depression funk. I had a bumble date with a dude and lit up a few bowls at his place, usually I’m pretty nervous around first dates but after smoking runtz it felt like I knew him for forever. I was focused the entire time on what he was saying and could joke around without feeling shy. It was great. We then proceeded to bone 6 times and get burgers after. Get this strain my dudes.
S........t
November 26, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Move over Rollins. Get in the back seat L'Orange, but we have a new sativa (hybrid my a**) on the block. This batch clocked in at an amazing 35% THC. Picture two things happening at once: your brain is buzzing on high alert, while at the same time, you're staring at your computer screen like that astronaut in 2001: A Space Odyssey thinking "it's full of stars." Floral flavor; a little gassy on the exhale. This is a daytime smoke you will not regret picking up.
K........h
May 14, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
From Hex brand. Semi purple nuggets. Tightly packed. Very pretty weed to look at. Smell is out of this world. Very bright, tropical, fruity. Living up to the name. Almost overpoweringly so. Taste and smoke are good. Again not your typical OG/indica profile. Effects are intense. Very active. Would not recommend for a chill day. Very much a daytime active strain. Hits like a cup of coffee. Could definitely see this triggering anxiety if you run out of things to do. Great for exercise, errands, chores. As a creative professional this strain is valuable. High was mind expanding and very active. Took out my depression and made me chatty. I got a lot done on my computer and would love to paint or create with this. Inspiring maybe? The only issue is when you stop to take a break and feel that anxiety. Had to wind down with a hybrid/indica to take the edge off. A true modern sativa experience.