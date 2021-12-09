Honestly Tropical Runtz is one of the best strains I have smoked, 5 minutes after smoking I’m here writing the best review I’ve ever written. Now let me explain, inhaling you have the smoothest hit you’ll ever take, not a single cough and instantly you’re hit with a taste between runtz candy and any tropical fruit you could think of, by far the sweetest strain I’ve ever smoked. Exahling- that’s when you get the most flavor, but be warned and be ready because you’re in for one hell of a cotton mouth, two bottles of water at least or it will feel like a month in the sahara with no oasis. After you get done smoking immediately you’ll feel euphoria and talkative, very energized and ready to go! Be ready to be awake because this sativa strain (like another review- hybrid my BUTT) will definitely have you feeling supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.