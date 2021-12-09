stock photo similar to Tropical Runtz
HybridTHC 24%CBD 0%

Tropical Runtz

aka Tropical Runts

Tropical Runtz, also known as “Tropical Runts,” is an sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a cross of the famous Runtz and Tropic Truffle. The effects of Tropical Runtz are reported to be more energizing than calming. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel uplifted, happy, and talkative. Consumers find this strain ideal for social situations. The flavor of Tropical Runtz is tropical with sweet citrus notes bursting through. When smoked in large doses, this strain may cause some consumers to feel anxious, so it’s important to take it slowly until you get a feel for the potency of this strain, which is believed to be 24% THC. Tropical Runtz is most commonly found in the form of flower. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.

Tropical Runtz strain effects

Reported by 70 real people like you

Feelings

Talkative

Energetic

Aroused

Tropical Runtz strain helps with

  • Depression
    26% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    26% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Tropical Runtz strain reviews70

December 9, 2021
If you’re a veteran smoker and have grown tired of the same tastes and buzz, man THIS strain is for you. Tastes incredible and a tremendous high that can last all day. Such a piney taste. What you hope to experience with high quality bud!
57 people found this helpful
August 21, 2021
One of my favorite new strains I’ve tried this year. It’s a long high that keeps coming. I get completely relaxed, yet I’m alert and very happy. A joint a day will keep misery away!
50 people found this helpful
December 4, 2021
I think this strain is a great for all day smoking very uplifting, went from pissed off to happy lol.
47 people found this helpful
