Tropical Sunset reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tropical Sunset.
Tropical Sunset strain effects
Tropical Sunset strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
2........v
May 14, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Definitely got some tropical fruity gooey going on here. Got this in an Evermore LR cart with almost 8% terps. The flavor is on point with tropical written all over it. I think it’s an indica hybrid for sure (getting the relaxing aspects of the Purple Punch). I’m very zen at the moment with a deep sense of relaxation and a some euphoria. I can for sure recommend this to someone looking for a late afternoon strain that will get you in chillaxing mode. 8.5/10 🫡
t........f
December 3, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Very fruity, with notes of pine and very pungent.
x........o
June 7, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
This strain made me feel uplifted, removed my ability to think negative. I would say great for anxiety and stress. The flavor was very fruity and tropical. Our strain is from Urban Wellness Soft Serve Brand🔥🔥 Definitely recommend for Social Events.
M........l
Today
Euphoric
Relaxed
Very dense tight nugs and you have to peel the bud in layers to break it up. Nice and sticky with a sweet scent as the bud breaks down.