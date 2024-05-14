Definitely got some tropical fruity gooey going on here. Got this in an Evermore LR cart with almost 8% terps. The flavor is on point with tropical written all over it. I think it’s an indica hybrid for sure (getting the relaxing aspects of the Purple Punch). I’m very zen at the moment with a deep sense of relaxation and a some euphoria. I can for sure recommend this to someone looking for a late afternoon strain that will get you in chillaxing mode. 8.5/10 🫡