Indica

4.4 153 reviews

Cookie Monster

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Hoppy
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

Cookie Monster is a 2014 Seattle Cannabis Cup winner that blends the West Coast royalty, Girl Scout Cookies, and the legendary powerhouse, OG Kush. This combination yields dense frosted buds with hints of purple and orange hairs throughout. Cookie Monster pushes the boundaries of Cookies’ medical uses and leans toward medium-to-full sedation. Use Cookie Monster to reduce physical discomfort, indigestion, or before bed to jumpstart your dream machine.   

Effects

102 people reported 808 effects
Relaxed 79%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 38%
Hungry 36%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

153

Photos

Lineage

Strain
Cookie Monster
First strain child
Truffula Tree
child
Second strain child
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
child

Products with Cookie Monster

