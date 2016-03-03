Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Body high; ideal for heart to heart talks. From my personal experience, it’s good to get to know others, but preferably on a surface level. Small tasks such as finding the light switch in the dark felt confusing, but typical forethought of tasks were not a problem.
I liked Truth Serum so much, I thought I'd re-review it. A special prompted me to try this again. I still love the smell and taste of this herb, although I can't pin down exactly what it smells and tastes like, the closest I can get is hash. I could taste it in the back of my throat hours later t...
I'd wanted to try this for awhile, the first thing I noticed at the dispensary was the good but strange smell. The nugs are dense and smell of pickling spices and watermelon, weird, I know. I immediately smoked a one hitter and immediately felt high and somewhat paranoid. After the paranoia faded,...