Avatar for sweetiegrl76
Member since 2014
It's a great talk. Just smoked and hubby and I having a great talk about football. What else can a man want?! LOL
Avatar for Futurehindrixs03
Member since 2019
All though this bud is beautiful .. it has no punch but it’s great for the mornings
Talkative
Avatar for 1nedutch
Member since 2018
Body high; ideal for heart to heart talks. From my personal experience, it’s good to get to know others, but preferably on a surface level. Small tasks such as finding the light switch in the dark felt confusing, but typical forethought of tasks were not a problem.
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Blackhawks15
Member since 2015
I liked Truth Serum so much, I thought I'd re-review it. A special prompted me to try this again. I still love the smell and taste of this herb, although I can't pin down exactly what it smells and tastes like, the closest I can get is hash. I could taste it in the back of my throat hours later t...
EnergeticGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for hermit1252
Member since 2015
Dense smoke spicy and fruity tasting the smell is the same
RelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for Blackhawks15
Member since 2015
I'd wanted to try this for awhile, the first thing I noticed at the dispensary was the good but strange smell. The nugs are dense and smell of pickling spices and watermelon, weird, I know. I immediately smoked a one hitter and immediately felt high and somewhat paranoid. After the paranoia faded,...
EnergeticHappyTalkative