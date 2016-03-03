ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Truth Serum is a hybrid strain that was originally bred in the Midwest during the summer of 2006. While exploring how to breed feminized seeds, an underground breeder in Minnesota induced stress on a single branch of G13 to create the pollen that fertilized a variety of strains growing in his garden. After narrowing his breeding projects down into two of the more potent and vigorous phenotypes, we are left with the complex combination of G13, Trinity, and Pineapple. The strain quickly made its way to the Northern California coastline where the dense buds now bloom. Truth Serum carries a sweet tropical aroma and is frosted with a thick coat of trichomes. The exhale provides a mouthful of hash-like flavor that ushers in the relaxing effects led by G13’s indica-dominant influence.

It should be noted that another strain by the name Truth Serum is bred by Pisces Genetics. Their Truth Serum is a mostly indica hybrid that combines True OG and Death Star genetics

Avatar for Blackhawks15
Member since 2015
I'd wanted to try this for awhile, the first thing I noticed at the dispensary was the good but strange smell. The nugs are dense and smell of pickling spices and watermelon, weird, I know. I immediately smoked a one hitter and immediately felt high and somewhat paranoid. After the paranoia faded,...
EnergeticHappyTalkative
Avatar for 1nedutch
Member since 2018
Body high; ideal for heart to heart talks. From my personal experience, it’s good to get to know others, but preferably on a surface level. Small tasks such as finding the light switch in the dark felt confusing, but typical forethought of tasks were not a problem.
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for hermit1252
Member since 2015
Dense smoke spicy and fruity tasting the smell is the same
RelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for Blackhawks15
Member since 2015
I liked Truth Serum so much, I thought I'd re-review it. A special prompted me to try this again. I still love the smell and taste of this herb, although I can't pin down exactly what it smells and tastes like, the closest I can get is hash. I could taste it in the back of my throat hours later t...
EnergeticGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for Futurehindrixs03
Member since 2019
All though this bud is beautiful .. it has no punch but it’s great for the mornings
Talkative
First strain parent
Trinity
Second strain parent
Pineapple
