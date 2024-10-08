stock photo similar to Twisted Terpz
Twisted Terpz
Twisted Terpz is a hybrid weed strain bred by Exotic Genetix and appears as part of their Grape Jubilee release series (Jan 2024). Twisted Terpz is a potent cross of Tropical Runtz and Grape Jubilee. We are still learning about Twisted Terpz' effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Twisted Terpz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Twisted TerpzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Twisted Terpz strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Twisted Terpz products near you
Similar to Twisted Terpz near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Twisted Terpz strain reviews2
Read all reviews
a........9
October 8, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
g........k
October 31, 2024
Creative
Euphoric