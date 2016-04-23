ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Named after former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, this strain is sure to knock you out. With a pungent diesel aroma, Tyson delivers a punch of indica effects known to fully relax the body while dulling pain, stress, insomnia, and appetite loss. This strain is not intended for first time users, and should only be consumed by indica connoisseurs. Tyson has been Canna Clinic's signature strain since its inauguration in 2011. 

Avatar for Chelseasellsseashellsbytheseashore
Member since 2016
Looooooooovvveeee this indica!! Heavy hitter, did not disappoint. Great for my neck pain, my IBS, and my anxiety. Momma say knock you out! ....Kinda made me want to get a face tattoo, too, after a few bowls :-P
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for VicConcentrateKing
Member since 2015
Amazing taste and loved the way it burned , very drowsy eyes and great before bed , helped with my insomnia. In my top 3 for indica choices for sure.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for brucec888
Member since 2015
Best sleep weed I have ever had the pleasure of smoking. This is is also a strain pretty much only for everyday users it's pretty dank stuff.👍👍
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for john870113
Member since 2016
Just got some of this beautiful Indica recently and I am completely in love with it. I know that sounds weird but it's true. I have always been an Indica fan so I have sampled many, but this beats them all by a mile or ten. I have Crohn's disease and Tyson knocks it out cold and makes me feel happy ...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Straightuplazy
Member since 2015
I made the mistake of trying this during a hike after a week long break from smoking. everything got insanely bright I couldn't see so I had to get one buds to guide me the rest of the way.
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
