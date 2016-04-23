ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Tyson reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tyson.

Avatar for Zone18bmore
Member since 2019
Great taste and high found this strain and love it
Avatar for Ulises2300
Member since 2019
A su puta madre, si quieres fusilarte la chota, date
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Charlieee_sfu
Member since 2019
Haven’t had this kind of high in a long time! Long lasting high because I could still feel the effect the next morning. Great recommendation
Sleepy
Avatar for MadameGreen3988
Member since 2017
A perfect Indica! Shout out to my old man's roommate in Colorado Springs 1984.
Avatar for john870113
Member since 2016
Just got some of this beautiful Indica recently and I am completely in love with it. I know that sounds weird but it's true. I have always been an Indica fan so I have sampled many, but this beats them all by a mile or ten. I have Crohn's disease and Tyson knocks it out cold and makes me feel happy ...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for happyhippie95
Member since 2018
It took me awhile to clue into why it was called Tyson.... but then it hit me :P I normally frequently wake at night because of post traumatic symptoms but this helped me stay asleep and I woke up refreshed not groggy. It would be good for anxiety for daytime use too. Really mellow.
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for weedtadid905
Member since 2017
wow Mama Said Knock You Out I have problems sleeping I also suffer from severe seizures while I try and sleep so I decided to try a few different sativas but the Tyson was by far my favorite I went from 22 seizures a week down to 9 a week so I am very satisfied
