Just got some of this beautiful Indica recently and I am completely in love with it. I know that sounds weird but it's true. I have always been an Indica fan so I have sampled many, but this beats them all by a mile or ten. I have Crohn's disease and Tyson knocks it out cold and makes me feel happy ...
It took me awhile to clue into why it was called Tyson.... but then it hit me :P I normally frequently wake at night because of post traumatic symptoms but this helped me stay asleep and I woke up refreshed not groggy. It would be good for anxiety for daytime use too. Really mellow.
wow Mama Said Knock You Out I have problems sleeping I also suffer from severe seizures while I try and sleep so I decided to try a few different sativas but the Tyson was by far my favorite I went from 22 seizures a week down to 9 a week so I am very satisfied