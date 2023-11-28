stock photo similar to Udder Madness
Hybrid

Udder Madness

Udder Madness is a hybrid cannabis strain from Solfire Gardens made from a genetic cross of Bitties x Mind Flayer. With a diverse lineup of ancestors that include Gelato, Red Pop, and GG4, Udder Madness blooms into blocky buds that blend green and purple, fuzzy to the touch with trichome frost. Aromas and flavors abound in Udder Madness, with some versions expressing bubblegum, blueberry, and vanilla terps. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Udder Madness, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Udder Madness

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Udder Madness strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Focused

Udder Madness strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Udder Madness products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Udder Madness near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Udder Madness strain reviews2

November 28, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
great for the price, more of a mellow high, great terps so frosty ass nugs,clean organic grow;Grower mary j bloom
Yesterday
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
LOVE this strain, very potent, kief-covered nuggs that’ll have you giggling for hours
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Udder Madness strain genetics

Strain parent
Mif
Mind Flayer
parent
Udder Madness
UDM
Udder Madness