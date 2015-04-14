ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Ultimate Trainwreck reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ultimate Trainwreck.

Reviews

36

Avatar for MSer4Pot
Member since 2019
After reading the reviews and the effects of this strain, I must try this next! I’ve been looking for something for increased libido.
Avatar for hrmccall1976
Member since 2019
I had the absolute pleasure of getting my hands on this once and it was my husband and I best week and now we can’t find it anywhere here in Oklahoma. Try it with pleasure, peace, and love, love
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyTingly
Avatar for EmeraldLady
Member since 2018
This is a 50/50 hybrid and is the cousin of the well-known marijuana strain, Trainwreck. You can guess by the name ‘Ultimate Trainwreck’ that this is a far more potent version. It will make you feel euphoric and energetic in a hurry, and as well as enhancing your focus, Ultimate Trainwreck will help...
Aroused
Avatar for WickedJuggaloStoner
Member since 2017
omg its a hella good strain energetic smoked 4 bowls and damn it hit like a trainwreck also made sex very fun would recommend
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for TheFaded
Member since 2015
Amazing! First tried in December 2015. Potent, a little goes a long way
Avatar for incasus
Member since 2015
its great for falling asleep , doesn't get me hyper just very relaxed
Relaxed
Avatar for MikeyDaPro
Member since 2015
chemical smell deffintly
