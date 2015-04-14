Ultimate Trainwreck is the more potent, more heavily sativa cousin of the hugely popular Trainwreck strain. It’s a great sativa that will send your brain into space and also packs a strong body buzz. Less active than the original, these dense, colorful flowers are not a good choice if mental clarity is desired. Ultimate Trainwreck buds have a skunky, earthy aroma with a sweet citrus punch.
Ultimate Trainwreck
