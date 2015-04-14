ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Ultimate Trainwreck

Ultimate Trainwreck is the more potent, more heavily sativa cousin of the hugely popular Trainwreck strain. It’s a great sativa that will send your brain into space and also packs a strong body buzz. Less active than the original, these dense, colorful flowers are not a good choice if mental clarity is desired. Ultimate Trainwreck buds have a skunky, earthy aroma with a sweet citrus punch.

Avatar for GoldenSnatch69
Member since 2014
Strong as hell. Before school (8:00 am) I took 6 hits outta a mini Bong (3 of them were greens) and by the time I got to school, damn let me tell you it shot my head up into space and forgot my body. I couldn't see or talk cause it was so strong and the head sensation was just unbelievable. I would ...
FocusedHungrySleepyTingly
Avatar for Sinsation
Member since 2011
By far one of my favorite strains. Just make sure you have a couch nearby, because you won't be leaving it for a few hours. Smelled like an Angel's Lady Parts, after they'd been put through 4 Quarters of an NFL game. I wouldn't have it any other way.
Sleepy
Avatar for WickedJuggaloStoner
Member since 2017
omg its a hella good strain energetic smoked 4 bowls and damn it hit like a trainwreck also made sex very fun would recommend
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Zboy2112
Member since 2010
The first Strain of California Medical Cannabis I ever bought with my Card. Picked it up from my all time favorite Collective LAX Compassionate Care (R.I.P) late one Wednesday night. The door man hassled me for coming in "right at prime time". I picked up 2 strains that night: Ultimate Train Wreck a...
EuphoricFocusedHungryTingly
Avatar for EmeraldLady
Member since 2018
This is a 50/50 hybrid and is the cousin of the well-known marijuana strain, Trainwreck. You can guess by the name ‘Ultimate Trainwreck’ that this is a far more potent version. It will make you feel euphoric and energetic in a hurry, and as well as enhancing your focus, Ultimate Trainwreck will help...
Aroused
