Unruly OG
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
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Unruly OG
UnO
Hybrid
Unruly OG potency is higher THC than average.
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Unruly OG is a powerful indica-dominant hybrid (~60% indica / 40% sativa) built from classic OG Kush lineage, delivering a nostalgic and robust cannabis experience. With THC commonly in the mid-to-high 20s to low-30s, this strain hits with bold gas, diesel, citrus, and pine aromas that lead into a smooth, flavorful smoke. The high opens with a hazy, uplifting cerebral buzz that sparks happiness and euphoria, then gently settles into deep body relaxation and calming ease — perfect for winding down after a long day or enjoying a mellow evening session. If you’ve tried Unruly OG, leave it a review and let others know what you think!
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