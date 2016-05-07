ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Urkle Train Haze
  4. Reviews

Urkle Train Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Urkle Train Haze.

Effects

Show all

34 people reported 391 effects
Happy 76%
Relaxed 67%
Euphoric 64%
Uplifted 52%
Creative 44%
Pain 52%
Nausea 41%
Stress 41%
Depression 38%
Anxiety 38%
Dry mouth 11%
Dry eyes 5%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

51

Avatar for monstapuss
Member since 2015
Perfect mix of both!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Keller1384
Member since 2019
Just picked this up and omg the flavor! I’ve never smoked such a terpene rich bud.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for azfish62
Member since 2014
This is one of my favorites! I have not found anything that can consistently work for my severe pain and nausea. Also a great high. Always checking to see if it's in stock.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for RoryCat
Member since 2019
This was a nice strain that had some very temporary effects. The high didn’t last too long which for some is nice but for me I didn’t appreciate. This strain surprisingly smells a whole lot like fried chicken too.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Urkle Train Haze
User uploaded image of Urkle Train Haze
User uploaded image of Urkle Train Haze
User uploaded image of Urkle Train Haze
User uploaded image of Urkle Train Haze
User uploaded image of Urkle Train Haze
User uploaded image of Urkle Train Haze
more photos
Avatar for grungefamily
Member since 2015
Best strain so far. Good head and body high without paranoia. Lasts longer than normal and has a very nice relaxing creativity to it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for anth312
Member since 2015
This strain has a lot going for it. Excellent pa relief in a matter of no time, I was on my 3rd vape pull when I felt that wave run down my body flushing out all the aches and pains. Very nice flavor, hits heavy but nice light pine, city’s notes. Besides the body effects, I found UTH to be a sneaky ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for belladame388
Member since 2017
Hands down #1 favorite strain. Havent had any better experience with a strain other than this. As soon as I hit the flower, I feel a transforming high. Its amazing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for sensimillasaurusrex
Member since 2017
This strain is an amazing adventure. It's potent and euphoric. I don't have any ounce of paranoia with this strain, and it is excellent for pain and stress.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappy