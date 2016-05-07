We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This was a nice strain that had some very temporary effects. The high didn’t last too long which for some is nice but for me I didn’t appreciate. This strain surprisingly smells a whole lot like fried chicken too.
This strain has a lot going for it. Excellent pa relief in a matter of no time, I was on my 3rd vape pull when I felt that wave run down my body flushing out all the aches and pains. Very nice flavor, hits heavy but nice light pine, city’s notes. Besides the body effects, I found UTH to be a sneaky ...