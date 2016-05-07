ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Urkle Train Haze
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Urkle Train Haze

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.8 52 reviews

Urkle Train Haze

aka Purple Urkle Train Haze

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 52 reviews

Urkle Train Haze

An Arizona Natural Selections original, Urkle Train Haze was created using the genetics of Ghost Train Haze and Purple Urkle. These two parent strains are often described as polar opposites of each other, and yet crossing them yields a pleasantly uplifting and euphoric result. Urkle Train Haze’s fragrance and flavor is that of an invigorating sweet, berry, and pine that will linger long after consumption. With predominantly indica effects, this strain holds a feeling of relaxation that will leave you smiling and ready to raid the fridge.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

34 people reported 391 effects
Happy 76%
Relaxed 67%
Euphoric 64%
Uplifted 52%
Creative 44%
Pain 52%
Nausea 41%
Stress 41%
Depression 38%
Anxiety 38%
Dry mouth 11%
Dry eyes 5%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

52

Show all

Avatar for TootsMgoots
Member since 2017
It's a little schizophrenic...super strong cerebral high up front with a dizzy head... then it settles into someting heavy around the top of your head and drips like melted lead down over your shoulders. You're still a little head stoned, but then it work its ways down to your toes and then you get...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for LeroyBrown420
Member since 2015
This is a great strain for daily use. A perfect blend of upbeat foggyness, creativity and motivation. It also cures what ales me. I can't wait to try this in a concentrated form.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for HalieNeal420
Member since 2016
Smell is sublime the taste is so good it's unbelievable. Looks like a sexy God. Very good mix with a uplifting happy effect. Would recommend to anyone. Good creation by these guys will definitely get again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Lamurda
Member since 2014
AZNS hit one out of the ballpark with this one. So glad it's got it's own tile now. Great job guys! Highly recommend 🍁
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for MichkySnips
Member since 2016
Completely love it! Currently my favorite strain (6.2.16). You want to get outside with this one... road my bike around the city this morning at 4am; 14 miles... was a lot of fun.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Urkle Train Haze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Urkle Train Haze nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Urkle
parent
Second strain parent
Ghost Train Haze
parent
Strain
Urkle Train Haze

Products with Urkle Train Haze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Urkle Train Haze nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: King Cake, Memory Loss, Urkle Train Haze, and More
New Strains Alert: King Cake, Memory Loss, Urkle Train Haze, and More